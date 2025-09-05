News
Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control
Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 12:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control
The Lebanese cabinet on Friday welcomed the army’s plan to consolidate weapons under state control.
After the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Paul Morcos said President Joseph Aoun returned the judiciary independence law to parliament due to multiple flaws and emphasized the importance of holding parliamentary elections on schedule.
Morcos added that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has been working to secure Arab and international support to pressure Israel to halt attacks and withdraw from occupied positions.
The cabinet decided to keep the army plan and its discussions confidential. The army is required to submit a monthly report to the government and will begin implementing the plan according to available resources.
Morcos said the army has the authority to make operational decisions, and some aspects will require additional time.
Lebanon reaffirmed the importance of enforcing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, warning that Israel’s continued violations represent a refusal to meet its obligations.
Morcos added, “We have not and will not make concessions, and we will continue moving in the same direction.”
He also noted that the plan will be implemented by the army, with the army commander reporting monthly to the cabinet on the implementation process.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Lebanese Army
Next
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
Previous
0
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanese Cabinet to review army's weapons control plan Friday
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
0
Lebanon News
02:59
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah's weapons amid party's opposition
Lebanon News
02:59
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control
Lebanon News
2025-08-04
Tuesday Cabinet session to revisit state weapons control
0
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Lebanon News
14:21
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
0
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army to extend authority nationwide under phased weapons withdrawal plan
0
Lebanon News
12:54
Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests
Lebanon News
12:54
Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Air France to resume flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:55
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
Lebanon News
10:53
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut's southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies 'animalistic' comment, says media 'just doing their job'
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:25
Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun
Lebanon News
09:25
Breaking: Minister Fadi Makki submits resignation to President Aoun
2
Lebanon News
03:13
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
03:13
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut's southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
Lebanon News
10:42
Army reinforcements seen in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Commander Haykal concludes plan presentation to cabinet
5
Lebanon News
11:23
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
Lebanon News
11:23
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
6
Lebanon News
12:54
Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests
Lebanon News
12:54
Speaker Berri welcomes government formula, warns against street protests
7
Lebanon News
09:01
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
Lebanon News
09:01
Amal, Hezbollah ministers walk out of cabinet session
8
Lebanon News
10:53
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
Lebanon News
10:53
Minister Makki offers resignation, urges ministers to debate army plan within cabinet framework
