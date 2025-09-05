Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control

The Lebanese cabinet on Friday welcomed the army’s plan to consolidate weapons under state control.



After the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Paul Morcos said President Joseph Aoun returned the judiciary independence law to parliament due to multiple flaws and emphasized the importance of holding parliamentary elections on schedule.



Morcos added that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has been working to secure Arab and international support to pressure Israel to halt attacks and withdraw from occupied positions.



The cabinet decided to keep the army plan and its discussions confidential. The army is required to submit a monthly report to the government and will begin implementing the plan according to available resources.



Morcos said the army has the authority to make operational decisions, and some aspects will require additional time.



Lebanon reaffirmed the importance of enforcing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, warning that Israel’s continued violations represent a refusal to meet its obligations.



Morcos added, “We have not and will not make concessions, and we will continue moving in the same direction.”



