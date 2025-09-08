President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties

Lebanon News
08-09-2025 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun meets Kazakh Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties

President Joseph Aoun met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Rasul Jumaly, to review bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun

Kazakhstan

Ambassador

Meeting

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29

Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal: FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

French Envoy Le Drian to hold meetings in Lebanon Thursday: LBCI Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-04

MEA reassures travelers: Engine crisis affected few flights, safety never at risk

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

EU condemns Jerusalem shooting, says shows need for ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21

Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

Two injured in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Beit Lif

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More