Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh

The Israeli military claimed Monday that its air force struck a Hezbollah command site in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, calling the facility 'a violation of past understandings between Israel and Lebanon.'



Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesperson, announced the strike in a post on X, stating that Hezbollah is rebuilding military infrastructure across Lebanon and endangering civilians by “using them as human shields.”



“The army will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” Adraee wrote.





