Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
15-09-2025 | 14:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army claims it targeted Hezbollah command site in Nabatieh
The Israeli military claimed Monday that its air force struck a Hezbollah command site in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, calling the facility 'a violation of past understandings between Israel and Lebanon.'
Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesperson, announced the strike in a post on X, stating that Hezbollah is rebuilding military infrastructure across Lebanon and endangering civilians by “using them as human shields.”
“The army will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” Adraee wrote.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Avichay Adraee
Israel
Army
Strike
Nabatieh
