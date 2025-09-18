Lebanese president condemns Israeli airstrikes, calls for end to violations

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israeli airstrikes on southern towns and villages on Thursday, following similar attacks in the Bekaa region days earlier.



Aoun said Israel shows no respect for the monitoring mechanism or for the states sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, calling its airstrikes a blatant violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



He stressed that the silence of the sponsoring states is a dangerous form of negligence that encourages further attacks.



“The mechanism must serve all parties, not act as cover for Israel’s aggression,” Aoun said, adding, “It is time to put an immediate end to these blatant violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty.”