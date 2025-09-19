News
Justice Minister meets US Ambassador, expat groups on electoral rights
Lebanon News
19-09-2025 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Justice Minister meets US Ambassador, expat groups on electoral rights
Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson at his office in Beirut on Friday for a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in Lebanon.
Later, Nassar met with representatives of the NGO “Kafa,” who discussed strengthening cooperation with the Justice Ministry on legal issues.
He also received a delegation representing 19 expatriate groups pressing for equal voting rights for Lebanese abroad. The delegation voiced its opposition to limiting expatriates to electing only six parliamentary seats, calling instead for the right to vote for all 128 members of parliament.
Following the meeting, the delegation outlined its campaign to secure full electoral participation for Lebanese abroad. Members noted that some lawmakers had already submitted a draft law reflecting these demands, but parliament has yet to approve it.
The group also raised questions about the progress of a parliamentary subcommittee studying the issue, stressing the urgency of reaching a clear proposal and warning of limited time to open voter registration for expatriates ahead of the next elections.
Lebanon News
Justice
Minister
Adel Nassar
US
Ambassador
Expat
Electoral
Rights
Next
Lebanese Finance Minister receives audit report covering 2020–2024
Lebanese President discusses Israeli attacks with PM Salam
Previous
