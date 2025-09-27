PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty

Lebanon News
27-09-2025 | 07:42
High views
PM Salam meets Iran's Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty
PM Salam meets Iran’s Ali Larijani, stresses respect for sovereignty

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ghassan Salame, received Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani and his delegation in Beirut.

Talks focused on recent regional developments and bilateral relations. During the meeting, Salam emphasized that ties between Lebanon and Iran must be based on mutual respect for each country’s sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

