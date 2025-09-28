Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon

28-09-2025 | 11:30
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon
Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the town of Jarmaq in southern Lebanon, local reports said Sunday.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Jarmaq

Hezbollah’s Qassem meets Iran’s Larijani, reaffirms resistance against Israel
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
World News
13:31

Trump says Mormon church shooting, fire another 'attack on Christians'

News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Amid instability on the Lebanese front, could Israel face a new clash?

World News
13:09

Afghan Foreign Ministry announces release of detained US citizen

News Bulletin Reports
13:01

War debris or economic treasure? Lebanon weighs recycling path

