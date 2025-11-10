Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation

Lebanon News
10-11-2025 | 11:00
High views
Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation
Hungarian Defense Minister meets Lebanese Army commander to discuss military cooperation

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal met with Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky at his office in Yarze, in the presence of Hungarian Ambassador Ferenc Csillag and Deputy Chief of Defense Lt. Gen. Ferenc Kajári.

Talks focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the wider region, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese and Hungarian armed forces.

Haykal also received MP Ragy El Saad for discussions on current political developments, and Beirut Governor Judge Marwan Abboud for talks on various administrative and local issues.

Lebanon News

Hungary

Defense

Minister

Lebanese Army

Commander

Military

Cooperation

