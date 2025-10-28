Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring

Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 07:46
High views
Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring
Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri received U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and her accompanying delegation in Ain El-Tineh, in the presence of U.S. chargé d’affaires in Beirut Keith Hanigan and the parliamentary media advisor Ali Hamdan.

The meeting addressed the general situation and field developments related to daily Israeli violations and attacks on Lebanon, as well as the work of the five-member technical committee monitoring the ceasefire and ways to activate its role.

