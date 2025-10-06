The Lebanese Cabinet convened its regular session at 3 p.m. Monday at the Baabda Palace, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and government ministers.



The meeting’s agenda included ten items, most notably the Lebanese Army’s first monthly report on the implementation of its weapons control plan, alongside several urgent matters requiring immediate decisions.



Before the session, President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam held a separate meeting to discuss the latest political and security developments.