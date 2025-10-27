Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda

Lebanon's Cabinet is scheduled to hold a session at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda. 

The meeting will take place in conjunction with the distribution of the session's agenda to ministers, with the electoral law reported to be on the first item.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Cabinet

Electoral

Law

Agenda

LBCI Next
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05

Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanese Cabinet convenes to review army's first monthly report on weapons exclusivity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Hezbollah chief: Some want electoral law ‘tailored to them,’ Lebanon must focus on reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-26

Deep divisions emerge ahead of Parliament session over electoral law debate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Parliament in focus: Expatriate voting rights take center stage as Lebanon’s lawmakers reconvene

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Law amendments stalls: Lebanon's 2026 elections hang in the balance—Latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of diplomats in car accident

LBCI
World News
10:21

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits east of Guadeloupe: USGS

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More