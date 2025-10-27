Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut to meet Lebanese officials

Lebanon News
27-10-2025 | 11:21
High views
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut to meet Lebanese officials
2min
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrives in Beirut to meet Lebanese officials

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit arrived at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport Monday afternoon, accompanied by Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, for a two-day official visit to Lebanon.

He was received at the airport by Minister of Information Dr. Paul Morcos, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Rola Noureddine, the Arab League’s representative in Lebanon Ambassador Abdul Rahman Al-Solh, and a delegation from the League.

During his visit, Aboul Gheit will attend the opening ceremony of the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum, as well as the regional conference on international judicial cooperation in combating terrorism, organized by the Arab League’s General Secretariat in collaboration with the European Union and Lebanon’s Ministry of Justice, under the patronage of President Joseph Aoun.

Aboul Gheit is also scheduled to meet with Lebanon’s top officials—the President, Speaker of Parliament, and Prime Minister—to reaffirm the Arab League’s support for the Lebanese government in asserting its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, particularly amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

