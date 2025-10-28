Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon

28-10-2025 | 07:46
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced the seizure of 11 million captagon pills found in a vehicle coming from Lebanon in the Homs region. 

Authorities said investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the large-scale smuggling operation.

In a statement, the ministry said that the anti-narcotics branch in Homs "was able to seize a car coming from Lebanese territory containing around 11 million pills of the narcotic substance captagon in southern Homs countryside."

The statement added that the smuggled drugs and the vehicle used in the operation were confiscated. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the identities of those involved and the criminal networks linked to the smuggling attempt.

