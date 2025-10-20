Putin’s special envoy to meet with secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

20-10-2025 | 05:19
Iran’s Tasnim news agency said the special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Monday with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, one week after Larijani visited Moscow to deliver a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader.

