Netanyahu ramps up threats as Israel braces for Palestinian state recognition

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As Israel awaits Monday’s conference on the two-state solution in New York, the country has entered a state of heightened political and security alert.



The commander of Israel’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, has ordered the deployment of additional army units in anticipation of potential escalations in the West Bank, amid reports that Palestinian groups are planning operations timed with international recognition of a Palestinian state and Jewish holidays.



At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his threats.



Netanyahu has not specified the measures he intends to take, but a political official confirmed that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave Israel’s prime minister the green light to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.



The decision comes as the Israeli government held routine meetings to discuss responses to the expanding recognition of a Palestinian state, including the possible annexation of the Jordan Valley.



Plans under consideration involve converting areas classified as “B” in the West Bank to a status similar to “C” areas, placing them under full Israeli military and civilian administration rather than Palestinian civilian control.



Tel Aviv is wary of the impact annexation could have on the Abraham Accords and is considering sanctions against countries that recognize a Palestinian state, ranging from revoking diplomatic visas to Ramallah to potentially closing consulates in Jerusalem, with France highlighted as a key target.



On the eve of the Jewish New Year, Israel is closely watching the outcome of the two-state solution conference. Some soldiers have refused orders to join combat in Gaza after being briefed on what they might face there.



The state faces a global campaign of isolation, with all eyes on Friday’s talks between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.



The outcome will determine whether Netanyahu succeeds in convincing Trump to support his vision for Israel’s future, regardless of the international recognition of a Palestinian state, or returns to Tel Aviv facing the opening of multiple military and diplomatic fronts.