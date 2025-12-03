Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

Lebanese sources told LBCI that “appointing Ambassador Simon Karam to head the negotiating delegation is a move that helps the Americans pressure Netanyahu to calm the situation at this stage, pending the direction the negotiations will take.”



They added that “the mechanism meeting starts at 10 a.m., after which Morgan Ortagus will leave for Jordan before returning to Beirut as part of the delegation of ambassadors from U.N. Security Council member states, which will visit Lebanon on the 5th and 6th of this month.”