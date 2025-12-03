Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation

Western sources told LBCI that the United States has been pressuring both Lebanon and Israel for months to include civilians in the mechanism meetings.

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus played a central role in persuading the Israeli side, visiting the Israeli prime minister twice in one month for this purpose.



The sources added that U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa also had a significant role in convincing President Joseph Aoun.



When asked whether this step could help reduce tensions, the sources said: “It’s possible, but it’s too early to draw conclusions.”