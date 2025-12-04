President Aoun opens Cabinet meeting highlighting Pope’s visit and Lebanese unity

04-12-2025 | 11:25
President Aoun opens Cabinet meeting highlighting Pope's visit and Lebanese unity
President Aoun opens Cabinet meeting highlighting Pope’s visit and Lebanese unity

President Joseph Aoun opened the Cabinet session at Baabda Palace by discussing Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon, expressing his gratitude to all who contributed to the success of this historic visit.

He noted the image of unity displayed by all Lebanese during the visit.

The president also addressed the assignment of former Ambassador Simon Karam to head the Lebanese delegation in the “mechanism” committee, following consultations with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. 

He said it was natural that the first session would not be highly productive but paved the way for subsequent meetings beginning on the 19th of this month, emphasizing that negotiation, not war, should prevail.

Finance Minister presented a positive overview of Lebanon’s financial situation, noting the achievement of favorable indicators and stressing that, despite the IMF’s request for a budget surplus and additional taxes, there is no intention to impose them in the current difficult circumstances. 

He stated that the financial situation is stable, with no deficit, and that a surplus has begun to be achieved in Lebanese pounds.

Army Commander also delivered his monthly report, outlining key missions carried out by the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Litani and the security measures implemented during the Pope’s visit.
 

LBCI Next
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
