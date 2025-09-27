Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination

Lebanon News
27-09-2025 | 08:23
High views
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders&#39; assassination
Lebanese President Aoun urges unity on anniversary of Hezbollah leaders' assassination

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on all Lebanese to mark the first anniversary of the assassinations of former Hezbollah secretary-generals Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine as a moment to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s people, regardless of their affiliations.

Aoun said true loyalty to those sacrifices lies in uniting around the project of a single, strong, and just state. He warned of the security, political, and economic threats facing Lebanon, stressing that these challenges can only be confronted through national solidarity, avoidance of division, and the recognition that real protection exists only under the authority of the Lebanese state.

The president reaffirmed that the state alone holds legitimate power and is the sole guarantor of safety for all Lebanese without discrimination. He expressed hope that this painful anniversary would serve as an opportunity for reconciliation and a renewed commitment to a unified state, a single army, and constitutional institutions that safeguard sovereignty and dignity.

