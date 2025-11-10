Syria foils two Islamic State plots to assassinate President al-Sharaa: Sources to Reuters

Two senior officials said Syria has foiled two separate plots by the Islamic State group to assassinate President Ahmed al-Sharaa, adding a personal dimension to al-Sharaa’s plans to join a U.S.-led coalition fighting the militant group that his forces have long battled.



The sources — a Middle Eastern official and a Syrian security official — said the plots targeting al-Sharaa were thwarted over the past few months, underscoring the direct threat facing the Syrian president as he works to consolidate power in a country torn apart by a 14-year civil war.



Reuters