Russia strikes knock Ukraine plant heating 1,100 homes out for two months: Mayor
World News
05-02-2026 | 10:49
Russia strikes knock Ukraine plant heating 1,100 homes out for two months: Mayor
A Ukrainian power plant that was damaged in Russian strikes and that supplied heating to more than 1,100 apartment buildings in Kyiv may need two months to repair, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said Thursday.
"Experts conclude that the facility has suffered critical damage and that it will take at least two months to restore its systems," Klitschko said, referring to the Darnytsia thermal power plant.
World News
strikes
knock
Ukraine
plant
heating
1,100
homes
months:
Mayor
Explosion in an illegal Indian coal mine kills 18 people
Brazilian President: I told Trump we are interested in joining the Board of Peace if it focuses on Gaza
