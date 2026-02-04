Pope Leo XIV thanks Lebanon, praises country’s resilience in message to Speaker Berri

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a message of thanks from Pope Leo XIV, who opened by extending his greetings and best wishes, praying that God grant Berri and his colleagues good health and well-being.



The pope said that following his apostolic visit to Lebanon, which left a deep impression on him, he wished to express his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Berri and to the Lebanese people for the warm and welcoming reception he and his accompanying delegation received.



He added that during the days he spent in Lebanon, he felt the country was “a living model of courage and resilience,” noting that its people are called upon to work together to preserve a culture of peace and reconciliation despite the challenges they face.



The pope said he was impressed by the spirit of cooperation and determination to confront difficulties and turn them into opportunities for dialogue and understanding, thereby strengthening unity and fraternity within Lebanese society.



He encouraged continued efforts in this noble pursuit so that Lebanon may always remain a living example of hope and peace.



In closing, Pope Leo XIV wished Berri and the Lebanese people tranquility and security, praying that God fulfill their hopes and aspirations and grant them lasting progress and prosperity.