Aoun, Berri highlight support for displaced amid ongoing strikes

President Joseph Aoun held talks with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri at Baabda Palace to review the country’s overall situation amid ongoing security developments.



The two leaders discussed the latest Israeli escalation, including strikes targeting bridges linking southern Lebanon to other regions, and the potential repercussions of such attacks.



They also addressed the worsening social and humanitarian conditions resulting from the displacement of nearly one million residents from southern towns and villages hit by bombardment and destruction.



Aoun and Berri positively assessed the public’s support for the displaced, as well as the efforts by state institutions and humanitarian and social organizations to assist them. Both leaders stressed the importance of national unity and solidarity during this critical period, underscoring the need to preserve civil peace and avoid being influenced by rumors spread by parties seeking to destabilize Lebanon.



They also highlighted a broad national consensus rejecting a return to past hardships, particularly any slide back into civil war.