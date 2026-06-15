British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s

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15-06-2026 | 03:48
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British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s
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British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced a forthcoming ban on social media for all children under the age of 16.
Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Starmer said that "the government will ban access to social media for all children under the age of 16."
 
AFP

World News

British

Ban

Social Media

Keir Starmer

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