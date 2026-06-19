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Israel says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after soldiers killed
Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 04:17
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Israel says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after soldiers killed
Israel's military said Friday it had struck Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon after an attack killed four of its soldiers.
"A short time ago, in response to repeated ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, which continues to prepare and carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli soldiers, the army struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Bekaa Valley," the military said in a statement.
AFP
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