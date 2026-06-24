Rubio vows 'commitment' to UAE security in meeting with Emirati president

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the U.S.-Iran deal with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed on Wednesday, and renewed Washington's commitment to the country's security on the first leg of a tour of the Gulf.



"They discussed President Trump's memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," said his spokesperson Tommy Pigott, adding that Rubio "reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the security of the Emirates."









AFP