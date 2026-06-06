Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike that killed Lebanese Army officers and soldier

Hezbollah said that the “criminal attack” carried out by Israel against a Lebanese Army military vehicle, which resulted in the killing of two officers and a soldier, is a “deliberate and documented crime” that adds to what it described as ongoing Israeli violations against the Lebanese people, particularly in the south and western Bekaa.



The group said the strike was a “natural result” of what it called the authorities’ disregard for national sovereignty and concessions made in diplomatic dealings, including what it described as Lebanon’s “full compliance with Israeli conditions in Washington,” which it said encouraged further attacks against both civilians and the army.



Hezbollah extended its condolences to the families of the soldiers and to the Lebanese Army leadership, officers, and personnel, stating: “We condemn this sinful aggression and reaffirm our support for our national army.”