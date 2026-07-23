EU agrees new round of sanctions on Russia: Diplomats

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23-07-2026 | 03:40
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EU agrees new round of sanctions on Russia: Diplomats
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EU agrees new round of sanctions on Russia: Diplomats

European Union countries on Thursday agreed a new watered-down round of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war after weeks of haggling, diplomats said, freezing the level of an oil price cap.

The package -- the 21st by the EU since Moscow's 2022 invasion -- was held up by a raft of objections by member states to various proposed elements.


AFP
 

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