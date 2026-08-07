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Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions
Middle East News
07-08-2026 | 08:47
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Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions
A Saudi official said Friday that the joint defense pact signed with Turkey and Pakistan was not linked to "any nuclear ambitions" and was not a threat to any country in the region.
"The agreement does not represent an effort to establish a military axis or a sectarian bloc. Nor is it linked to any nuclear ambitions or arms race, rather it is focused on building sustainable capabilities," said Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly in a post on X.
He said the deal "does not constitute a threat to the security of any country in the region, nor does it represent an escalation of tensions between any two states".
AFP
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