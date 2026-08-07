Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions

Middle East News
07-08-2026 | 08:47
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Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions
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Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions

A Saudi official said Friday that the joint defense pact signed with Turkey and Pakistan was not linked to "any nuclear ambitions" and was not a threat to any country in the region.

"The agreement does not represent an effort to establish a military axis or a sectarian bloc. Nor is it linked to any nuclear ambitions or arms race, rather it is focused on building sustainable capabilities," said Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly in a post on X.

He said the deal "does not constitute a threat to the security of any country in the region, nor does it represent an escalation of tensions between any two states".

AFP

Middle East News

official

defense

Pakistan,

Turkey

nuclear

ambitions

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