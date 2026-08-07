Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions

A Saudi official said Friday that the joint defense pact signed with Turkey and Pakistan was not linked to "any nuclear ambitions" and was not a threat to any country in the region.



"The agreement does not represent an effort to establish a military axis or a sectarian bloc. Nor is it linked to any nuclear ambitions or arms race, rather it is focused on building sustainable capabilities," said Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly in a post on X.



He said the deal "does not constitute a threat to the security of any country in the region, nor does it represent an escalation of tensions between any two states".



AFP