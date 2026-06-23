News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 14:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said he reviewed the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, stressing that efforts are underway to address the issue in cooperation with other countries.
Aoun said Lebanon welcomes all forms of assistance that strengthen security, contribute to Israel’s withdrawal, facilitate the return of residents to southern Lebanon and detainees, support reconstruction efforts, and reinforce the deployment of the Lebanese Army.
The president also said that ongoing negotiations in Washington aim to establish a suitable foundation for a clear program that would lead to the full realization of Lebanon’s demands.
Lebanon News
President
efforts
underway
address
Syrian
refugee
issue,
welcomes
support
security
reconstruction
Next
Lebanese Civil Defense contains major fire in Dekwaneh
Macron says France ready to support Lebanese Army, backs ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-04-17
Syrian President says Lebanon war affects Damascus, welcomes efforts to end fighting
Middle East News
2026-04-17
Syrian President says Lebanon war affects Damascus, welcomes efforts to end fighting
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Bahrain reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcomes US mediation efforts
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Bahrain reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcomes US mediation efforts
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
Macron praises US-Iran efforts, stresses support for Lebanon and regional security plan
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
Macron praises US-Iran efforts, stresses support for Lebanon and regional security plan
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
FM Rajji heads to Rome and the Vatican for talks on Lebanon’s stability and international support
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
FM Rajji heads to Rome and the Vatican for talks on Lebanon’s stability and international support
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:21
Photo from Lebanese–Israeli negotiations in Washington
Lebanon News
15:21
Photo from Lebanese–Israeli negotiations in Washington
0
Lebanon News
15:19
Lebanese Civil Defense contains major fire in Dekwaneh
Lebanon News
15:19
Lebanese Civil Defense contains major fire in Dekwaneh
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Macron says France ready to support Lebanese Army, backs ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
13:39
Macron says France ready to support Lebanese Army, backs ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon delays expected for rehabilitation of Aboudieh border crossing amid lengthy administrative procedures: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon delays expected for rehabilitation of Aboudieh border crossing amid lengthy administrative procedures: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
France expresses solidarity with Lebanon, Tripoli, after building collapse
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
France expresses solidarity with Lebanon, Tripoli, after building collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-12
A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-12
A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport
Lebanon News
06:17
Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport
0
Middle East News
2026-04-29
Iran rial hits record low against dollar amid US blockade
Middle East News
2026-04-29
Iran rial hits record low against dollar amid US blockade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:39
Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea
Lebanon News
08:39
Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea
2
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices
3
Lebanon News
15:21
Photo from Lebanese–Israeli negotiations in Washington
Lebanon News
15:21
Photo from Lebanese–Israeli negotiations in Washington
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US-monitored talks: Israel promotes "pilot zone" plan in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah chief demands full Israeli withdrawal 'according to a timetable'
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah chief demands full Israeli withdrawal 'according to a timetable'
6
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills
Lebanon News
09:18
Israeli army claims troops fired at suspected Hezbollah operatives near Ali al-Taher hills
7
Lebanon News
15:19
Lebanese Civil Defense contains major fire in Dekwaneh
Lebanon News
15:19
Lebanese Civil Defense contains major fire in Dekwaneh
8
Lebanon News
06:17
Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport
Lebanon News
06:17
Sky Lounge Services warns against unofficial job applications for Rene Mouawad Airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More