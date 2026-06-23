Lebanon’s President says efforts underway to address Syrian refugee issue, welcomes support for security and reconstruction

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun said he reviewed the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, stressing that efforts are underway to address the issue in cooperation with other countries.



Aoun said Lebanon welcomes all forms of assistance that strengthen security, contribute to Israel’s withdrawal, facilitate the return of residents to southern Lebanon and detainees, support reconstruction efforts, and reinforce the deployment of the Lebanese Army.



The president also said that ongoing negotiations in Washington aim to establish a suitable foundation for a clear program that would lead to the full realization of Lebanon’s demands.