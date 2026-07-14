News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI
Lebanon News
14-07-2026 | 14:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI
Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat told LBCI after meeting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that the Syrian leader stressed that the economy is more important than politics, emphasizing that investment between the two countries is essential to building strong bilateral relations and advancing economic integration.
Bisat said al-Sharaa called for intensified efforts to boost investment between Lebanon and Syria, noting that Lebanese capital is already familiar with the Syrian market and that there are numerous opportunities for cooperation.
The discussions also covered the energy, transport, railways, petroleum, tourism, and retail sectors. According to Bisat, al-Sharaa said the private sector should lead cooperation and investment across these fields.
Lebanon News
president
stresses
economic
integration
Lebanon,
minister
tells
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Lebanon president stresses importance of a ceasefire before talks with Israel
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Lebanon president stresses importance of a ceasefire before talks with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false
Lebanon News
2026-06-14
Syrian President calls for unity, says reports of Syrian entry into Lebanon are false
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun says he will not speak with Netanyahu in call with Rubio
Lebanon News
2026-04-16
Sources to LBCI: President Aoun says he will not speak with Netanyahu in call with Rubio
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-09
Lebanese PM holds talks with Syrian president during official visit
Lebanon News
2026-05-09
Lebanese PM holds talks with Syrian president during official visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
0
Middle East News
12:37
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
Middle East News
12:37
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
0
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-20
Sources to LBCI: Aoun–Netanyahu meeting premature without ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2026-04-20
Sources to LBCI: Aoun–Netanyahu meeting premature without ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
0
Middle East News
2026-07-08
Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP
Middle East News
2026-07-08
Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
Lebanon News
07:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon-Israel talks delayed as US and Israeli delegations arrive late
2
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
Lebanon News
08:03
Israel says ready to 'move forward' on two Lebanon 'pilot zones' in Rome talks
3
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
Lebanon News
10:45
First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes
4
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
Lebanon News
05:04
US delegation arrives at Embassy in Rome ahead of Lebanon-Israel talks: Video
5
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:30
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
6
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
7
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
Lebanon News
02:55
Lebanese FM heads to Paris for "Solidarity for Lebanon" meeting
8
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Lebanon News
13:02
LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More