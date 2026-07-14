Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI

Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat told LBCI after meeting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that the Syrian leader stressed that the economy is more important than politics, emphasizing that investment between the two countries is essential to building strong bilateral relations and advancing economic integration.



Bisat said al-Sharaa called for intensified efforts to boost investment between Lebanon and Syria, noting that Lebanese capital is already familiar with the Syrian market and that there are numerous opportunities for cooperation.



The discussions also covered the energy, transport, railways, petroleum, tourism, and retail sectors. According to Bisat, al-Sharaa said the private sector should lead cooperation and investment across these fields.