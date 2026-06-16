President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday extended his warmest congratulations and sincere wishes to the Lebanese people, particularly Muslims, on the occasion of the Islamic New Year, expressing hope that the coming year would bring goodness and security to Lebanon and its people.



In a statement, President Aoun said the blessed occasion comes at a time when Lebanon is facing exceptionally sensitive circumstances, while the wider region is witnessing rapid developments and challenges that require the highest levels of awareness and responsibility.



“Today, more than ever, we are called upon, as a unique model of coexistence, to strengthen our national unity, rally around state institutions, and reinforce our humanitarian and national solidarity in order to confront the dangers surrounding us and safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability,” he said.



President Aoun also expressed hope that recent developments would help bring an end to the suffering of the Lebanese people, lead to the liberation of occupied Lebanese territory, and support efforts to achieve the dignity, security, and peace of mind that citizens aspire to.