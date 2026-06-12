US official says '80-85%' confident of signing Iran deal

The United States is "80 to 85 percent" confident of signing a peace deal with Iran in the coming days, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said Friday.



"We do expect us to be signing this agreement over the next few days. I can't give you an exact date," the senior official told reporters in a call, speaking on condition of anonymity.



"If I were to give you a confidence that we were going to be signing this agreement, I maybe would have said 75 percent this morning, it's probably more like 80-85 percent now, but it's not 100 percent."



AFP



