Berri praises Iranian–US deal, says it promotes stability in the region, including Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised the memorandum of understanding announced between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, commending the efforts and mediation of Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in reaching the agreement.



He said the understanding, through its provisions, helps establish the foundations of security and stability in the region, including Lebanon.



Berri also expressed gratitude to Iran and the United States and their leaderships for insisting on including a binding clause to halt the Israeli aggression against all of Lebanon, in a way that preserves Lebanon’s sovereignty over its entire territory, and does not contradict its independence or sovereign national decision-making, while avoiding what he described as falling into an Israeli political trap led by Benjamin Netanyahu.