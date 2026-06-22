Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes US-Iran agreement, offers support

Middle East News
22-06-2026 | 13:05
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Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes US-Iran agreement, offers support
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Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey welcomes US-Iran agreement, offers support

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Monday that Turkey welcomes the agreement reached between Iran and the United States and is ready to provide any support needed to help bring the process to a peaceful conclusion, Erdogan’s office said.

According to a statement from the Turkish presidency, Erdogan stressed the importance of remaining vigilant against any attempts to undermine the negotiations and said that new steps aimed at strengthening peace in the region are both necessary and important.

Reuters

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Pezeshkian

Turkey

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