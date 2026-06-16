Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed the latest local and regional developments during a meeting at Baabda Palace on Tuesday, following the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.



According to a statement from the Presidency, the two leaders reviewed reactions to the U.S.-Iran agreement and assessed contacts held with Lebanon regarding the development.



The talks also addressed preparations for the next round of Lebanese-U.S.-Israeli negotiations scheduled to take place in Washington next week.



Aoun and Salam considered the U.S.-Iran understanding a positive factor that could help reduce tensions across the region, encourage peaceful solutions, and contribute to ending ongoing conflicts.



The two leaders also reaffirmed Lebanon’s position in the Washington negotiations, stressing the need for a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese army up to the internationally recognized border, the return of Lebanese detainees, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.



