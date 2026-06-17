Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Reconstruction work on the Arida border crossing linking Syria and Lebanon is progressing steadily nearly two months after construction began, with Syrian authorities financing the project on both sides of the border amid continued financial difficulties in Lebanon.



The crossing, which has been hit repeatedly by Israeli strikes, remains out of service and is currently reserved for voluntary returns. Syrians heading home from Lebanon are still required to cross the area on foot, as vehicle traffic has yet to resume.



Construction crews, trucks, and heavy machinery are operating across the site as work continues at a visible pace.



On the Syrian side, the administration building of the border crossing has been renovated since the new Syrian government assumed office. Initially, the facility will be used to process arrivals and departures once the crossing officially reopens.



Officials say the current arrangements are only temporary, with broader plans envisioned for the site.



According to the head of the border center, the Syrian state has financed the reconstruction of the bridge on both the Syrian and Lebanese sides, despite the project traditionally falling under the shared responsibility of the two countries.



Lebanese authorities have repeatedly pointed to a lack of funding, but the issue has reignited debate over the country's ability to prioritize infrastructure projects and secure financing despite its prolonged economic crisis.



The reconstruction effort comes as Syria, still recovering from years of war and grappling with severe economic and infrastructure challenges, pushes ahead with plans to rehabilitate border crossings, airports, ports, and energy facilities while seeking to attract investment.



The contrast has fueled broader discussions over development priorities in the region. While political debates in Lebanon continue to focus on the outcome of conflicts and ceasefire arrangements, neighboring countries are increasingly emphasizing economic recovery and infrastructure development.



The reopening of the Arida crossing is expected to restore a vital link between Lebanon and Syria and facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two countries, underscoring the role of infrastructure projects in shaping future economic opportunities despite ongoing crises.