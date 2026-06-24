Israel says struck Hezbollah operatives in south Lebanon

Israel's military said it had conducted an airstrike on Wednesday targeting two Hezbollah operatives in south Lebanon who it said posed a threat to troops deployed in the area, despite a truce in the war with the Iran-backed militants.



"The Israel military struck two armed Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Ali al-Taher Ridge who posed a threat," the military said. "The Israel military will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or Israel military soldiers, and will continue to operate to remove immediate threats."



AFP