Hezbollah says repelled Israeli advance in South Lebanon

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said Thursday that it had defeated a four-day offensive by Israeli ground forces attempting to advance deeper into the south of the country.



In a statement issued by its operations room, Hezbollah said it had attacked Israeli troops and tanks with drones, rockets, and artillery and prevented their advance towards Kfar Tebnit, near Nabatieh.



"As a result, the enemy was forced to retreat and deploy helicopters under the cover of smoke screens and artillery fire during the night to evacuate its losses," the group said.



AFP