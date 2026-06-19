Israeli strikes on Nabatieh kill 16: NNA

Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 02:37
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Israeli strikes on Nabatieh kill 16: NNA
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Israeli strikes on Nabatieh kill 16: NNA

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that 16 people were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes carried out overnight on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

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Nabatieh

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