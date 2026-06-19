Hezbollah says Israel has violated ceasefire, vows response to continued attacks

Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 07:17
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Hezbollah says Israel has violated ceasefire, vows response to continued attacks
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Hezbollah says Israel has violated ceasefire, vows response to continued attacks

Hezbollah said in a statement that it rejects Israeli accusations that it has violated the ceasefire agreement, arguing instead that Israel has not complied with any ceasefire arrangements since November 27, 2024, including the latest U.S.-Iran understanding.

The group said Israel has continued what it described as repeated violations of the ceasefire, including airstrikes, destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, as well as ground incursions into areas it said Israel had not reached prior to the agreement.

Hezbollah also accused Israel of “massacres” against civilians and attempts to justify its military setbacks on the battlefield. It cited remarks attributed to Israeli officials denying the existence of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The statement added that Hezbollah remains ready to respond to any Israeli action, saying its fighters will continue to defend Lebanese territory and that “the battlefield will decide the outcome.”

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Israel

violated

ceasefire,

response

continued

attacks

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