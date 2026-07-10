LBCI sources: President Aoun says Hezbollah did not respond to efforts to prevent war

Sources told LBCI that Lebanon has not yet named its representative to the committee established under the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran following the Islamabad talks, pending a formal request from the U.S. side. Iran has also not yet appointed its representative, the sources added.



Sources also said that President Joseph Aoun informed concerned parties that Hezbollah did not respond to the efforts he made to avoid an Israeli war, adding that it became clear that the group’s position was aligned with Tehran.