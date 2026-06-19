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Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters
Lebanon News
19-06-2026 | 08:58
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Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters
Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire set to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.
“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the official said on background, adding that negotiators for the U.S. and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran. “We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”
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