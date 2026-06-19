Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ‌ceasefire set to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, a senior ⁠U.S. official told Reuters.



“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” the official said on background, adding that negotiators for ‌the ⁠U.S. and Qataris worked out the deal with help from Iran. “We ⁠understand that after the exchange of fire earlier ⁠today, Israel and Hezbollah are ⁠now in a ceasefire.”



Reuters