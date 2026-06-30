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Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal
Lebanon News
30-06-2026 | 01:21
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Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal
Sources quoted by Haaretz said the Israeli military has identified three villages in southern Lebanon for the start of a planned withdrawal: Froun, Ghandouriyeh, and Zawtar El Gharbiyeh.
According to the sources, Israeli forces do not maintain a permanent presence in Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, while they are permanently deployed in Froun and Ghandouriyeh, making any withdrawal from those two villages more closely tied to upcoming developments on the ground.
Haaretz also reported that the U.S. administration is considering establishing a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Lebanon, similar to the one implemented in the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to ensure the implementation of understandings and monitor any potential violations.
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