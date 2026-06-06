Bahrain reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcomes US mediation efforts

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain reaffirmed the country’s firm and consistent stance in “supporting the sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, and rejecting external interference in its internal affairs.”



It renewed its support for the efforts of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his government aimed at building the state, strengthening its constitutional institutions, and extending its sovereignty over all Lebanese territory, while limiting the possession of weapons to the state alone, in implementation of the Taif Agreement, U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, and relevant international resolutions.



The ministry expressed Bahrain’s appreciation for the mediation efforts led by the United States under President Donald Trump to reach a lasting ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, as well as its appreciation for the Lebanese presidency and government’s commitment to diplomatic efforts to end hostilities, protect civilians, and ensure the return of displaced persons.



It also stressed the importance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, and free national decision-making, and called for inclusive national dialogue as the only path to addressing internal issues. It rejected the use of Lebanon as a arena for regional conflicts, warning that such practices undermine regional stability and increase the risk of wider escalation.



Bahrain further called for strengthened international and regional efforts to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, alleviate civilian suffering, and support the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), ensuring the safety of its personnel in carrying out their peacekeeping mandate.



It concluded by wishing Lebanon continued success in achieving stability, reforms, and national unity under the leadership of President Aoun, and in restoring its active role in the Arab and international community in a way that promotes long-term peace and prosperity.