Lebanese military source to LBCI: Negotiations should be judged by results, not photo opportunities

A Lebanese military source told LBCI that the success of negotiations should be measured by their outcomes and achievements in Lebanon's interest, rather than by commemorative photos or protocol-related gestures.



The comments came after reports circulated on Wednesday claiming that the Lebanese military delegation had refused to pose for a group photograph with the Israeli delegation.



The source noted that the blood of military personnel killed in deliberate Israeli attacks has "not yet dried," adding that the devastation left by the war across various Lebanese regions requires sensitivity toward the feelings of the Lebanese people and adherence to what reflects the scale of sacrifices made in defense of the country.