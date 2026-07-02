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Lebanon’s Aoun reaffirms non-interference principle as Syria’s FM delivers al-Sharaa invitation
Lebanon News
02-07-2026 | 05:11
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Lebanon’s Aoun reaffirms non-interference principle as Syria’s FM delivers al-Sharaa invitation
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Thursday that Lebanon remains committed to building brotherly relations with Syria based on cooperation, coordination, and mutual non-interference in each country’s internal affairs.
Aoun said Lebanon is committed to Syria’s stability just as Syria is committed to Lebanon’s stability, adding that he is encouraged by the coordination between the two countries, particularly on border security, preventing the smuggling of people and weapons, and combating activities that threaten the security of both nations.
The president also said that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has repeatedly assured him, during meetings and phone calls, that Syria’s role in Lebanon “will not be the same as it was in the past” and that a new chapter has opened in bilateral relations.
Aoun also welcomed the formation of a joint high-level committee between Lebanon and Syria to safeguard the interests of both countries.
During the meeting, al-Shaibani conveyed greetings from President al-Sharaa and delivered an official invitation for Aoun to visit Damascus. He said his visit to Beirut aims to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance coordination, particularly in the economic sector.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
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Ahmed al-Sharaa
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