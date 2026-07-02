Syrian FM: Hezbollah not discussed during Berri meeting, talks focused on Syria-Lebanon cooperation

Lebanon News
02-07-2026 | 04:32
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Syrian FM: Hezbollah not discussed during Berri meeting, talks focused on Syria-Lebanon cooperation
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Syrian FM: Hezbollah not discussed during Berri meeting, talks focused on Syria-Lebanon cooperation

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Thursday that discussions with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri focused on strengthening cooperation between Syria and Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah was not addressed during the meeting.

Responding to an LBCI question on whether concerns regarding Hezbollah had eased following the meeting with Berri, al-Shaibani said: "The discussions focused on developing cooperation between Syria and Lebanon, and the issue of Hezbollah was not discussed today."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Asaad al-Shaibani

Nabih Berri

Hezbollah

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