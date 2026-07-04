Hope amid destruction: Litani River becomes strategic frontline in Israel-Hezbollah war

News Bulletin Reports
04-07-2026 | 13:00
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Hope amid destruction: Litani River becomes strategic frontline in Israel-Hezbollah war
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Hope amid destruction: Litani River becomes strategic frontline in Israel-Hezbollah war

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Once described by the United Nations as the "key to Lebanon's future" because of the country's full sovereignty over its waters, the Litani River has taken on a very different significance in 2026. 

It has become a strategic focal point in the war between Israel and Hezbollah, serving as a critical link between the Bekaa Valley and South Lebanon.

From Israel's perspective, the Bekaa Valley functions as a key supply route for Hezbollah toward the south. As a result, villages in the western Bekaa located along both banks of the Litani River have suffered extensive destruction and casualties during the conflict.

Among the hardest-hit communities is the town of Sohmor, which has emerged as one of the most devastated areas in the western Bekaa. According to local figures, Israeli strikes killed 93 people in the town alone, while widespread destruction has left much of the community in ruins.

The scale of the damage reflects the intensity of the military campaign. A total of 181 housing units were completely destroyed, and another 95 sustained partial damage. The economic impact has also been severe, with 85 businesses leveled and 71 others partially damaged.

Despite the devastation, most residents have returned to the town, unwilling to face prolonged displacement. 

However, basic living conditions remain difficult as debris still fills the streets and electricity has yet to be restored to more than 100 homes.

The neighboring town of Yohmor has endured similar destruction, although on a somewhat smaller scale. Artillery shells damaged the walls and laboratories of the public school, undermining the building's structural integrity, while Israeli airstrikes destroyed homes, businesses and livelihoods built over decades, including investments made by residents after years of working abroad.

As reconstruction remains a distant prospect, residents across the western Bekaa say they are focused on overcoming the consequences of war and rebuilding their communities. Above all, they hope for lasting security that will allow their towns, once known for their vibrant social life, to recover and thrive once again.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hope

Destruction

Litani River

Strategic

Frontline

Israel

Hezbollah

War

Israel warns of escalation across multiple fronts, names Iran as central focus
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