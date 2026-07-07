PM Salam offers condolences after school principal killed in Israeli airstrike

Lebanon News
07-07-2026 | 09:57
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PM Salam offers condolences after school principal killed in Israeli airstrike
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PM Salam offers condolences after school principal killed in Israeli airstrike

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam extended his deepest condolences to the family of school principal Esperanza Ghandour, as well as to the people of Nabatieh and the city’s educational community, after she was killed in what he described as a condemned Israeli airstrike.

“In these painful circumstances, I reiterate the need to uphold the ceasefire and begin a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory as soon as possible,” Salam said.

“Our priority will remain supporting the resilience of our people in the south, ensuring their safe and dignified return, and working to restore schools, institutions and public facilities,” he added.

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